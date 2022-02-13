Indomitable Lions: Antonio Conceiçao kept at the head of the den

The Minister of Sports, Narcisse Kombi Mouelle has just confirmed the maintenance of Antonio Conceiçao as coach of the Indomitable Lions.

End of the debate! Antonio Conceiçao remains the coach of the Indomitable Lions. The results of the national team under the leadership of the Portuguese technician convinced the Minister of Sports.

"We are in a phase of rebuilding a team. When we look at the record of the Indomitable Lions under Antonio Conceiçao, we have: 23 matches, 14 wins, 7 draws and 2 losses. The priority is not to cut off the head of the coach," said Narcisse Kombi Mouelle.

With a contract that ends in 2023, Conceiçao will therefore logically continue the supervision of his foals for the play-off match qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.

