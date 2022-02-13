Japoma and Olembé complexes: minsep reassures of the continuity of the work

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education (Minsep), Narcisse Kombi Mouelle, said that the work of finalization around the stadiums of Japoma and Olembé to make them complexes.

"I would like to reassure public opinion on the continuity of the completion work, in accordance with the high will of the President of the Republic. Who sent a few days ago, an interministerial evaluation mission to the site (Olembé stadium editor's note), under the leadership of the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic. It is now a question of relaunching the work of the other components in reasonable with the modernist and futuristic vision of these stadiums," declared Narcisse Kombi Mouelle on crTV.