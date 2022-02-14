February 13: Paul Biya celebrates his 89th birthday

He was born on February 13, 1933. The President of Cameroon celebrated his 89th birthday on Sunday. He is not a man to pour out eternally on his person even if Eternity seems to be destined for him.

Character erased, he likes to be forgotten as again during the final of the African Cup of Nations 2021, he did not hesitate to send his "young" prime minister to present the trophy to the winner of the competition, Senegal. History will remember that he was upset by the leaders of football who nevertheless reserved this honor for him.

The President was celebrated in the four corners of Cameroon.

His relatives, including the First Lady Chantal Biya, have reserved for him a sober party with his relatives. President Paul Biya was surrounded by family members and some special guests for the celebration of his 89th birthday.

The Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet represented President Paul BIYA at a Pontifical Mass of Thanksgiving celebrated today in his honor in Sangmelima.

Cameroonian Youth in its cultural, political and academic diversity wishes health and longevity to the President of the Republic Paul Biya. Related festivities were held at the Palais des sports in Yaoundé. Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic represented the Head of State. He took the floor, to transmit a message from Paul Biya to the youth: " The President of the Republic has asked me to say thank you for this mark of attention … I urge you to remain faithful to the vision of the Head of State and not to give in to the followers of destabilization. Dear young friends, President Paul Biya is our guide ."

