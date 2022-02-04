2022 U20 Women's World Cup: Lionesses face Nigeria tomorrow

The U20 Lionesses arrived yesterday in Abuja, Nigeria where they will challenge the Super Eagles on Saturday, February 5 in the second leg of the 2022 Costa Rica Women's World Cup qualifiers.

23 Junior Lionesses took up residence in Abuja. At the head of this delegation, Marthe Ngo Mouaha, better known under the pseudonym of Dinaly. She has been appointed by the Cameroonian Football Federation to accompany the U20 team in Nigeria.

Mike Ndoumou's girls will face their Nigerian counterparts tomorrow Saturday. In the first leg in Douala, the two teams separated on a draw and blank score.

