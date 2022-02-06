Choupo-Moting: "The coach showed me that he doesn't count 100% on me"

Announced as the holder of the small final against Burkina Faso, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting finally refused to play an hour before the start of the match. He expressed his displeasure after being sidelined at the last meeting.

"I told the coach that I couldn't play this game because I didn't feel good psychologically, because of everything that happened. I came to help the team win the CAN. The coach showed me that he doesn't count 100% on me. We played 120 minutes in the semi-finals and he didn't even let me in. For me, it's a lack of respect. I had to tell the truth to the coach. I am very disappointed and very frustrated. I couldn't play tonight, but I was 100% with the team," the player said.

"I am sad and disappointed for what happened. I always respect the coach's choices, but you also have to respect the players. I love my country Cameroon. I love to represent the colors of Cameroon. But I told the coach that with him, it's no longer possible for me," says Maxim Choupo-Moting.