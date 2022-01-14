Joseph Antoine Bell: "I find it unacceptable that people do not go to stadiums"

Former Cameroonian goalkeeper Joseph Antoine Bell criticizes the absence of his fellow citizens in the stadiums after the opening match at the Olembe stadium in Yaoundé, which mobilized thousands of Cameroonians. At the microphone of FRI, he lets go.

"When we make such infrastructures, it is not so that they are empty. Everyone likes to watch the matches on TV. Now that it's in your city, you have no reasons, with prices not high at all I find it unacceptable that people don't go to the stadiums. First of all, it's a lack of respect," laments the former footballer.

"We attacked European clubs that didn't want to release African stars. If it's for if these stars arrive in Africa and play in empty stadiums, it was not worth it. We want respectability, we must deserve it. (…) I don't see how Sadio Mané can play in an empty stadium in Bafoussam, how Mahrez can play in an empty stadium in Douala. This is not normal," he laments.