CAN 2021-Bafoussam: how the authorities are working to fill the Kouekong stadium

After the absence of spectators at the Kouékong Stadium in Bafoussam during the matches of the first day of the group stage, the local authorities are employing various strategies to fill the sports infrastructure for the matches on January 14.

Two matches (Senegal-Guinea and Malawi-Zimbabwe) will be played on January 14 at the Kouékong stadium in Bafoussam. To avoid ending up once again with an empty stadium, the city authorities are multiplying initiatives.

To this end, Eric Niat, mayor of the city of Bafoussam has made buses available to supporters. These vehicles will provide free transport for fans from the stadium to the stadium where the second day of the Group B teams will begin. In addition, the local authority has just offered 100 tickets to the stands of the Kouékong stadium.

In the same vein, the governor of the Western Region has not dragged his feet. In a statement published on January 13, the authority urged employers of public, parapublic and even private structures in its administrative district to release their staff this Friday afternoon. Opportunity for these workers to attend the meetings scheduled today at the Bafoussam stadium.