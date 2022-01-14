CAN 2021-Access to stadiums: Abdouraman opposes the vaccination obligation

The Cameroonian football player, campaigns for the presentation of a negative Test for Covid-19 to access stadiums during the 2021 African Cup of Nations (CAN) in Cameroon.

Barely 6% of Cameroonians are vaccinated against the Coronavirus. However, the health protocol signed by CAF and the government requires spectators to vaccinate and test negative PCR at least 48 hours to access the stadiums.

"Until when are we going to let our party spoil?!"asks Abdouraman Hamadou on his Facebook page. For the president of the Etoile Filante de Garoua, "a negative test of less than 48 hours of masks and frost in abundance in the stadiums would be enough to avoid the development of foci of contamination.Release our CAN please, he chants»

According to Aboudouraman, it is established that the vaccine preserves severe forms of Covid-19 but not contamination. "I would like to be clearly explained to me the relevance of the obligation to vaccinate to have access to the stages during this CAN," he demands.