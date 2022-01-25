Cameroon-Comoros: a feeling of unfulfilled for Conceiçao

The players of Cameroon, who left favorites for this match, nevertheless had cold sweats to snatch the final victory (2-1).

Antonio Conceiçao is not happy with the performance of his players. "The players are not satisfied, me either, even if the goal has been achieved. We encountered a lot of difficulties during this meeting. We behaved differently than expected. It was a very unstable match. There were good moments and difficult moments where the opponent could score the goal until the end," said Antonio Conceiçao after Monday's game.

The Indomitable Lions have not been able to take advantage of their numerical superiority against the Coelacanths. Although dominant in the score, André Onana had to sweat to save his teammates from a probable equalizer in the last minutes of play. Comorian player Youssouf M'Changama reduced the score with an amazing free kick (81'). Final score (2-1) in the torpor for the Cameroonians.