Football: Rigobert Song new coach of the Indomitable Lions

A press release signed by the Minister of Sports on February 28 informs of the appointment of Rigobert Song as manager coach of the Indomitable Lions.

It's confirmed! After many rumors, the former defender of the Cameroon national team is finally the new coach of the den. According to the statement, he was appointed on the "high instruction of the President of the Republic".

Rigobert Song replaces the Portuguese Antonio Conceiçao and will be assisted in this new position by Sébastien Migne (assistant coach). An unprecedented appointment of a local at the head of the men's national football pennant team.