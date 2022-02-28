Douala: the work of the rain drainage project completed at 42.3%

Launched in 2015, the work on the rain drainage project (PDP) in the city of Douala is barely halfway through. A second phase of construction has just been launched.

As of February 17, 2017, the PDP progress rate is 42.3% for a delay consumption of 64.5%. Funded by the French Development Agency, the project is entering its second phase of construction.

For a total cost of 4.4 billion FCFA, it will be discussed among others the creation of parks, the construction of sports infrastructure, the construction of catering spaces, green spaces. The completion of the work is announced for July 7, 2022.

The Douala rain drainage project provides for the construction of 47.22 kilometers of primary and secondary drains at a total cost of 109 billion FCFA. Eventually, he will survey five districts of the economic city. During the first phase, 30.9 kilometers of rectangular canals made of reinforced concrete or perrés-maçonnés were built. As well as 17.9 kilometers of earthen canals in the downstream parts of some drains.