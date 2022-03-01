Secondary education: part-time teachers threaten to go on strike

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister on 28 February, part-time teachers in high schools and colleges claim a special status from the government.

After the movement "We have supported too much", the collective of temporary teachers of Cameroon (CECCAM) makes its voice heard. These are the non-civil servant teachers who work on a daily basis in high schools and colleges. Tired of the precariousness in which they work, they turned to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute. "Most of us are higher education graduates and teachers.We practice in public and private high schools and colleges in Cameroon, without real status. We are full-fledged teachers, whose only fault is that we have not joined the civil service," the correspondence reads.

Thus, these teachers demand among other things: the establishment of employment contracts that can codify the exercise of their functions, affiliation to the CNPS, the regulation of the payment of their salaries set at at least 150 thousand FCFA, a family allowance, etc … But if none of their claims are considered, they too threaten to make "Dead Chalk". "Your Excellency, know that we will be obliged to bury the chalk if no favourable measures are taken against us," they said.

Since 21 February, secondary school civil servant teachers have started a strike in schools. They are also demanding better working conditions. And decided on February 28 to put more pressure on the government by boycotting the evaluations of the 4th sequence. This is despite the multiple pressures they are victims of from their superiors. They feel they have endured too much.