Fécafoot: Samuel Eto'o has 72 hours to decide the fate of Antonio Conceiçao

This is one of the resolutions of the ordinary session of the Executive Committee of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot) held today.

In the next 72 hours, Samuel Eto'o, president of Fécafoot, will make a decision on the future of Antonio Conceiçao at the head of the national team.

A decision of the executive committee that comes to oppose the remarks made last Sunday by the Minister of Sports. Indeed, on the set of the CRTV, Narcisse Kombi Mouelle confirmed the maintenance of the Portuguese technician in the den of the Indomitable Lions.

