Fecafoot: Guibaï Gatama suspended from the Executive Committee

The Executive Committee of the Cameroonian Football Federation met on Wednesday 16 February in Limbé for an ordinary session. Several resolutions were adopted, including the suspension of Guibaï Gatama.

Indeed, the delegate of the Regional League of the Far North is suspended from his duties temporarily for a period of three months. Recently, Guibaï Gatama refused to collect the sum of one million FCFA in compensation costs to Fecafoot, we learned from a well-introduced source. For the promoter of the movement 10 million Northerners, the secretary general, Benjamin Banlock, signatory of this check was designated in violation of the statutes. According to him, the SG does not have the authority to sign it.

https://twitter.com/FecafootOfficie/status/1494031433643474945?t=VNcHOZkJH8lJBta3IQP4Qw&s=19

Following his suspension, the member of the executive committee reacts. "Today, I was the subject of an illegal internal procedure within the Executive Committee of Fecafoot which led to my suspension for three months from this body. I did not take part in the debate, to allow my colleagues to make a better decision."

The boss of the newspaper L'Oeil de Sahel does not admit to having harmed the federation. "I am still waiting for evidence, to have carried out activities that have eroded or weakened the image and prestige of President Samuel Eto'o and Fecafoot. He remembers, however, that one of my colleagues, on a private television channel, and against all ethics, had spoken of corruption in the December 2021 election without triggering any public fatwa," said Guibaï Gatama.