Fecafoot: Samuel Eto'o and Guibaï Gatama with knives drawn

The tea towel burns between Samuel Eto'o and Guibaï Gatama. The president of the Fécafoot reproaches the delegate of the regional league of the Far North to promote the Northerners within the federation. For his part, Guibaï Gatama evokes threats made against him by the goleador.

In a press release published this evening following his suspension, the now former provisional member of the executive committee reveals reasons that oppose him to the president of Fécafoot.

"At the opening of the session and in the presence of journalists (so I do not betray a secret), President Samuel Eto'o Fils had already launched a violent charge against me, attacking my fight for the promotion of Northerners at Fecafoot and even the visibility of the Northerner."

"Subsequently, President Samuel Eto'o Fils had very harsh words against my little person and I would like to see them instructed because they carry serious threats: 'you know that I have long arms, day and night'. End of quote.", reveals Guibaï Gatama.