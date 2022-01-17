CAN 2021: Cape Verde still believes in it

The Blue Sharks face Cameroon at 5pm at the Stade d'Olembé. Rui Águas' men hope to hold the Indomitable Lions in check to continue this African Cup of Nations (CAN).

Cape Verde will challenge Cameroon tonight. A third and final match of group A phase quite important for the Blue Sharks. "On Monday, it will be a different match compared to those already played against Cameroon. It is fundamental that we are consistent in our game, that we play our usual game. With the pandemic, we are struggling to prepare our matches but we remain focused on achieving our goals and going as far as possible," said Cape Verde assistant coach Humberto Bettencourt.

The Cape Verdean selection kept all its chances of qualifying, as did Burkina Faso, against Ethiopia. With three points in this group A, Cape Verde will have to look for victory against Cameroon as last March (3-1), in qualification for this CAN 2021. The Blue Sharks will be able to qualify for the rest of the competition or a third place in Group A.