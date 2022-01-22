Fecafoot: Etoo creates a new body to manage professional football

The Transitional Council of Professional Football (CTFP) to replace the LFPC was set up by fécafoot on 20 January. Decision taken following a meeting of the Emergency Committee held on 20 February 2021.

According to the statement signed by the secretary general of Fécafoot, Benjamin Didier Banlock, the new body is responsible for the restructuring and management of professional football. It is also under the supervision of Samuel Eto'o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation.

A resolution that contradicts the communiqué published on January 5 by General Pierre Semengue. In this note from the president of the Cameroon Professional Football League welcomed the non-dissolution of the LFPC. As well as his reappointment at the head of the institution.