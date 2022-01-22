CAN 2021: Joseph Antoine Bell tackles algerians

The former Indomitable Lion looks back at the causes that brought the Fennecs out of the small door of the competition. For the ex-doorman of Cameroon, the Algerians had not come to win this CAN. But rather to complain.

"Algeria came out because it came to get out. North Africans like to repeat that they never win in South Africa. This time I had the chance to understand why they don't win. Football is first and foremost physical, technical and tactical. But it's also mental," he told RTS.

However, "Algerians came here thinking about everything but winning the matches. They only thought of picking up what they didn't like. It's too hot; There is too much wind; There are too many sorcerers in the forest; The terrain is not good. They only did that! While these conditions there, they can not change them. What they can change is their game."

"They come from Qatar or it's 45 to 50°. They didn't complain when they were there. There they won. There is a change in mentality. Here, they did not win because they did not come to complain and say what they do not like," concluded Joseph Antoine Bell.