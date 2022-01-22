CAN 2021: Aboubakar in the typical team of the group stage

The Confederation of African Football has unveiled the typical team of the first round of the CAN 2021. Among these eleven players is the captain of the Indomitable Lions.

The typical team of the group stages of the CAN 2021 is known.In a 3-3-4 system, we find in attack, we find Vincent Aboubakar, also designated, best player of the group stages. Nigerian Simon Moses and Moroccan Sofiane Boufal occupy the wings.

In midfield, Syli National captain Naby Kéita, Yves Bissouma of the Mali Eagles and Musa Barrrow of the Gambia Scorpions are lined up. The central defence is provided by Egypt's Hegazy and Nigeria's Troost-Ekong. On the sides, the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi and Ghislain Konan from Côte d'Ivoire are in place.

Goal monitoring is provided by Egypt's Mohamed El-Shenawy. During this group phase, the goalkeeper has conceded only one goal in three games. André Onana is chosen as a replacement for this position.