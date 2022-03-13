Fécafoot: Ernest Obama appointed to the communication department

In a decision signed on March 7, Samuel Eto'o appointed journalist Ernest Obama as head of the communication department of the Cameroonian football federation.

The promoter of the television channel BNews gets his recognition. After accompanying the former captain of the Indomitable Lions at the head of Fécafoot, Ernest Obama is now the head of the communication department of Fécafoot. Recall that the journalist had been appointed spokesman and media manager during Samuel Eto'o's campaign in December 2021.

Samuel Eto'o appoints Pondy Otto Benjamin Christian as Director of Marketing and Communications. The latter replaces in this position the journalist Parfait Siki who resigned from this position last February.