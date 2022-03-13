CAF Cup: TP Mazembe hangs Coton Sport in Garoua

Coton Sport concedes a draw (2-2) against the Almighty Mazembe this Sunday in Garoua, during the 4th day of the group stage of the CAF Cup.

The Cotton farmers were almost there. After leading twice, Coton Sport will be surprised in the last minutes of the game. The goal Mondeko Zatu (90th + 5) breaks the hope of victory of aboubakar Souleymanou's men. Final score, 2-2.

However, the goals scored by cameroonian Souaibou Marcou (15') and Congolese Chongo Kabaso (67') against his side already presaged a first success for this start of return matches of the Confederations Cup.

At this stage, Coton Sport remains last in Group C. To hope to qualify for the second round of the tournament, Cameroon's representative at the CAF Cup will have to win his next match.

