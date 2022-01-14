Far North: 1500 kg of explosive powder seized in Maroua

Elements of the Doualaré brigade, in the district of Maroua, intercepted this cargo. The find was to be shipped to Amchidé, on the border with Nigeria.

Icy discovery in a travel agency in Maroua. Explosive powder concealed in cement bags. According to a Chadian media, the cargo of 1500 kg was intercepted by elements of the Doualaré brigade. The loot was destined for Amchidé, on the Cameroon-Nigeria border.

According to the same source, the investigations of the security forces have made it possible to get hold of a suspect. Working in scrap metal, the latter indicates that this product is intended for the manufacture of kitchen utensils.

In the same evening, a clash broke out between the security forces and members of the Choa Arab community. Gunfire stormed the town of Kousseri. Deaths on the military and civilian sides are to be deplored.