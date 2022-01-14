CAN 2021: Guinea holds Senegal in check

Blank score between Senegal and Guinea this afternoon at the Kouékong stadium in Bafoussam. The two teams are tied by 4 points in Pool B for this CAN.

Second day of the difficult group stage between Sily National and Lions de la Teranga. The two teams split on a blank score in Bafoussam.

In the first half, the Guineans won against Aliou Cissé's men in search of landmarks. Upon returning from the locker room, the Lions raised the level and sowed doubt in the opposing camp. But fail to open the counter.

The dice are put back into play to snatch the ticket of the knockout rounds. On The 3rd day, the Lions of Teranga will challenge Malawi. Guineans will face Zimbabwe.