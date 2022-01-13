End of Tunisia-Mali match: CAF reacts

The meeting between Tunisia and Mali ended on an unlikely note. Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe whistled twice at the end of the match before regulation time expired. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) published a statement on the subject on 13 January.

"Regarding the totalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations match between Tunisia and Mali in Limbe on January 12, 2022, CAF has collected all the necessary reports from the officials present at this meeting," said the African football body.

"These documents are currently being transmitted to the relevant specialized bodies of CAF.Pending their findings, CAF will not make any further comments," CAF concludes.