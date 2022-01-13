Cameroon-Ethiopia: Webetu Abate does not lose hope

The coach of the Antelopes of Ethiopia wants to avoid defeat tonight against Cameroon despite their failed entry into the game against Cape Verde (0-1).

"Before the AFCON, we played very good matches and always good starts. We hope against Cameroon to play a good game and try to do our best to achieve a positive result," said Webetu Abate at a pre-match press conference.

"We will play our chances to the end, especially since we are going to face a great team from Cameroon. We are proud to represent our country in this tournament and it boosts us even more. We will play against the host country, in front of their audience. He is a strong opponent but we will do our utmost to achieve a good game," he added.

Although deprived of Shemeles Bekele (forfeit due to injury), for the match against the Indomitable Lions, Ethiopia wants to put all the chances on its side. A win will allow the Walya to return to the race to qualify for a place in the next round of the competition.