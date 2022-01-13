Cameroon-Ethiopia: crushing victory of the Lions over the Antelopes

Thanks to the doubles of Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar, Cameroon devoured the Antelopes (4-1) and qualified for the knockout stages before their last match in Group A.

Cameroon won by a wide margin against Ethiopia (4-1). Despite a rather soft start to the match for the Indomitable Lions, Antonio Conceiçao's men managed to turn the situation around. The doubles of Karl Toko Ekambi ((8' 67') and Vincent Aboubakar (53' 55') offer the team; the ticket to the knockout stages in this second match of Pool A.

Surprised in the fourth minute of play by the goal of the striker Dawa Hotessa, Cameroon equalizes on a header from Toko Ekambi. Held in check in the first half by the Warla, the Lions returned from the locker room sharper. Aboubakar gave his team the lead again by scoring two successive goals. In the67th minute, Toko Ekambi sealed the fate of Ethiopia.