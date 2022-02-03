    News

    Vincent Aboubakar after the elimination of Cameroon: "everyone thinks of him and it negates everything"

    Interviewed in the mixed zone after Cameroon's defeat against Egypt, Vincent Aboubakar made a sensational revelation. The captain of the Indomitable Lions denounces a lack of collective play.

    "It's a big disappointment! The CAN is organized in Cameroon but we are eliminated in the semi-finals. Every time we play collectively, we always win. Today everyone wanted to mount what he is capable of. And that's the result. Everyone thinks of himself and it takes everything. " he said at the microphone of Canal +.

