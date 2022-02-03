CAN 2021: end of the course for Cameroon

Cameroon lost to Egypt on a penalty shootout 1-3. The Pharaohs qualify for the final of the African Cup of Nations.

Disappointment! The sugar of the CAN for Cameroon stops in the semi-finals. Held in check at the end of 120 balanced minutes, the Indomitable Lions come out of their CAN at the end of a penalty shootout dominated by the Pharaohs. Gabal made two decisive saves to allow his team to join Senegal in the final.

At the end of its tenth final, Egypt will try to win an eighth crown on Sunday. As for Cameroon, it will play its ranking match against Burkina Faso on Saturday, February 5.