CAN 2021: Egypt wants the final to be brought forward to Monday

Egypt's assistant coach Diaa al-Sayed is calling on the Confederation of African Football to postpone the 2021 AFCON final to Monday, February 7.

"Our team is the only one that has played 120 minutes three times. We have a good physical preparation and a good coach(…)We have one last step to take. I ask CAF that the final be played on Monday. There is one more day of recovery for Senegal, I hope that as we advanced the match for the 3rd place, we play on Monday," Diaa al-Sayed said in a post-match press conference.

The Pharaohs played overtime in the 8th final, quarter-final and semi-final.