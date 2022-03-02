Elim-World U17 (F): Eritrea withdraws, The Lionesses qualified for the next round

The Eritrean team announced on March 1 its voluntary withdrawal from the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers. Following this decision, the Indomitable Lionesses U17 are qualified for the next round of the play-offs without playing.

After Rwanda last January, it is Eritrea's turn to withdraw from the African qualifiers for the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup India 2022. The Eritrean national team had to face Cameroon for a double confrontation of the 2nd round of this competition. As a result, Cameroon qualifies on the green carpet and awaits its opponent for the next round.

On the Cameroonian side, the coach of the den, Stéphane Ndzana had already selected 25 fillies for the preparatory course for the double confrontation against Eritrea this March.

https://twitter.com/LionnesIndompt1/status/1498900641778917377?t=FbjMT0yA1o1-s667VL1yfw&s=19