Epidemic: nearly 60 cases of measles recorded in the Mbam

A measles epidemic is currently taking place in the departments of Mbam-et-Ekim and Mbam-et-Inoubou. According to the Expanded Programme on Immunization, nearly 60 cases are reported in this part of the Central region.

These are the health districts of Bafia, Ntui and Yoko where the disease has already caused five infant deaths. To counter the epidemic, the Minister of Health, Manaouda Malachie, will visit the scene on March 2, 2022 to launch a vaccination campaign. This concerns children aged 6 months to 9 years.

As of June 2021, more than 200 cases of measles have been reported across the country. The Eastern and Central regions experienced a higher rate of contamination. According to the EPI, the measles outbreak had reached nearly 3,000 people across 78 health districts in eight of the country's ten regions in 2020.

According to the WHO, measles is a highly contagious condition caused by a virus of the paramyxoviridae family. The measles virus is usually transmitted through direct contact or air, infecting the respiratory tract and then spreading throughout the body. It only affects young children whose age range is 0 to 5 years.

