Elim-World U17 (F): 25 players summoned for the double confrontation against Eritrea

The U17 coach today unveiled the list of 25 players selected to face Eritrea next March.

25 Indomitable Lionesses entered the stadium on February 17 until March 5, 2022. The girls of Stéphane Ndzana are preparing the double confrontation next March against eritreans.

These matches count towards the qualifiers for the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup in India. This seventh edition will be held from 11 to 30 October 2022. Originally scheduled for 2-21 November 2020, the competition is postponed to 3 April 2020 by FIFA due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tournament has a new schedule from February 17 to March 7, 2021. In the end, it is postponed to 2022.

https://twitter.com/LionnesIndompt1/status/1495753158915760130?t=YIWn1po7xvPCG468XHjQSw&s=19