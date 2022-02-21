Football: the professional championship postponed to the Greek calends?

Announced on February 21, the launch of the 2022 edition of the professional championship of the first division was not held.

Samuel Eto'o has just missed one of his campaign promises: the organization of the professional football championship. However, following a consultation meeting between the club presidents and the boss of Fécafoot, the start of the 1st division championship was scheduled for February 21, 2022.

To everyone's surprise, no communication from Fécafoot informs about the postponement of the start of the local competition. But a few days ago, some sources mentioned its postponement for February 27.

Recently, the Transitional Council of Professional Football (CTFP) was created to replace the LFPC. It is the new body responsible for organizing the professional football championship. Except that General Semengue, appointed head of the said council, declined Samuel Eto'o's offer. And demands the rehabilitation of the Cameroon Professional Football League (LFPC).

For this edition, the championship will have to be held with 25 clubs, divided into two sub-pools of 12 and 13 teams. A subsidy of 20 million to elite one clubs and 10 million to elite two clubs has been promised by Fécafoot. The winner of the Elite One championship will receive a bonus of 50 million FCFA. While 25 million FCFA will be granted to the champion of the Elite Two.