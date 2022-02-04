Antonio Conceiçao: "There is no problem with Choupo Moting"

In a pre-match press conference against Burkina Faso on Friday, the coach of the Indomitable Lions explained the rumors of a possible problem with striker Choupo-Moting. Indeed, the absence of the Bayern Munich member during the semi-final match against Egypt caused a stir.

"There is no problem with Choupo-Moting. It's normal that when a defeat comes, questions like these arise. But between me and Max there is a professional relationship, of respect. On the contrary, it is an example for everyone else. Choupo-Moting loves his country and was very eager to write history. But that was not possible. So, we will move forward," said Antonio Conceiçao.