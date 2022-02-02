Egypt – Morocco: CAF imposes fines on both federations

The CAF disciplinary jury met on Tuesday to deliberate on the clashes that occurred at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaoundé after the Match of the Africa Cup of Nations Egypt – Morocco, January 30, 2022.

Financial penalties were imposed on the two federations involved in the fight in the dressing rooms of the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.

Indeed, the Egyptian federation receives a total fine of nearly 19 million FCFA. And this for the unidentified aggressors of this incident; For the violent conduct of player Marwan Mohamed Moustafa Dawoud; And the obscene gesture of his assistant coach.

The Moroccan federation meanwhile collects a fine of nearly 6 million FCFA for the unidentified aggressors of this general brawl.