Appointed to referee the semi-final between Cameroon and Egypt, Gambian referee Bakary Gassama is challenged by the Egyptian federation.

On its tweeter account, the Egyptian Football Federation spoke. It published yesterday Tuesday, a brief statement without however giving the reasons for this protest.

"The Egyptian Football Federation protests against the appointment of Gassama to referee the Cameroon-Egypt match," the tweet reads.

https://twitter.com/StyvesDerrick/status/1488612153703677955?t=kUAgdtrgcU-jvPJ_6cwQmA&s=19