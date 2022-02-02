CAN 2021: CAF sanctions an Egyptian player

The CAF Disciplinary Board has imposed two matches of suspension on Marwan Mohamed Moustafa Dawoud following the brawl in the corridors of the stadium after the match against Morocco.

The Egyptian defender will be forfeited for the semi-final against Cameroon. Or for the third place match. In the same vein, the Egyptian federation is fined nearly 3 million FCFA.

For using an obscene gesture, Egypt's assistant coach, Mr. Rogerio Paulo Dos Santos Cesar De Sa is suspended for four games. This fault costs a fine of nearly 6 million FCFA to the Egyptian football authority.

