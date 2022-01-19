Defeat of Ghana: its coach blames bad luck

Nailed by the expulsion of André Ayew, the Black Stars lost to the Comoros (3-2). A disappointing performance that the coach of Ghana, Milovan Rajevac, acknowledges.

"We didn't start the game the way we wanted. We took a red card that destabilized the team. That made the match difficult. We reviewed the video several times. We think the arbitrator's decision was very harsh. But these are things that happen," admits the Ghanaian coach.

"We took two goals and then we equalised. We would have liked to win, but luck was not on our side. I took the position of coach of the Ghana Black Star with the aim of taking the team as far as possible. But I ran out of time," he concludes.