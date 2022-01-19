Governor of the Littoral "It is normal for technicians to review the condition of the lawn"

Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua believes that the lawn of the Japoma stadium "has no problem" after the multiple criticisms on the state of the turf of the sports infrastructure.

After a series of harsh comments on the quality of the playground of the Japoma stadium, the governor of the Littoral region leaves his reserve. "We have on January 18 on the site, the company Gregory, which is in charge of the treatment of the lawn. And as for any international stadium, after several matches, it is normal that the technicians in this area revisit the state of the lawn, "reassures Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, president of the Douala site committee.

In addition, the administrative authority denies the rumors of the relocation of the meetings planned in Japoma on Yaoundé. "I would like to say that next Thursday we are waiting for the matches on the program without stress. I would also like to reassure the public that everything that is currently circulating on social networks only pursues the aims of demobilization of the local organization. I want to emphasize that professionals are on the ground, because it is a question of revisiting some points of impact. But the Japoma stadium has no problem at all," he concludes.