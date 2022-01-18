CAN 2021: Comoros eliminate Ghana, Gabon ranked 2nd

On this third and final day of Pool C, Morocco finished first, followed by Gabon and the Comoros. Ghana, last in the group, was eliminated from the competition.

Big surprise tonight at the Omnisports Roumde Adjia stadium. The Comoros dominated the Black Stars 3-2 and disqualified them from the African Cup of Nations. With 3 points, the Coelacanths hope to finish in the 8th final, finishing in the best third.

In tonight's other game, Gabon hold off Morocco 2-2. And finished second in the group with 5 points, behind Morocco (7 points), all qualified for the knockout stages.