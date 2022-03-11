CAF Cup: TP Mazembe is in Garoua

A 35-person delegation of the Almighty Mazembe set foot on Cameroon on Thursday evening in view of the return match against Coton Sport next Sunday.

The Congolese club will face Coton sport on Sunday, March 13 at the Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua for the group stage of the CAF Cup. For this start of return matches, aboubakar Souleymanou's men will have to take their revenge on TP Mazembe to hope to move on to the next round of the tournament.

On the third day of the competition, the lost 0-1 to the Almighty Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Lubumbashi.

Coming from Group C, the representative of Cameroon at the Confederations Cup is ranked last in the pool with 2 points. The head of the group is held by TP Mazembe with 6 points, followed by Otôho and Egyptian Al Masry who have 4 points each.