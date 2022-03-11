Premier League: Joël Matip voted player of the month for February

The English championship has just awarded the title of player of the month of February to Cameroonian defender Joël Matip.

The Liverpool member has something to celebrate. For his performances during the month of February, Joël Matip was voted player of the month in the Premier League. During this period, he played four high-level matches and contributed to four victories. And this by scoring a goal in Leeds United's 6-0 defeat.

Alongside Che Adams (Southampton), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Mee (Burnley) and Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) the Cameroonian Matip was in the running who were also in progress for this individual renunciation.

