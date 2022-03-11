Cameroon Cup: free access to the final

In a statement published this Friday, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education (Minsep) gives the conditions of access to the Stade omnisports de Yaoundé next Sunday.

The final of the Cameroon Cup will pit Astres de Douala against PWD de Bamenda. For the occasion, admission to the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium will be free. But "reserved for people with an invitation or an access ticket according to the different tribunes" informs the minsep press release. A list of structures where to obtain these tickets has been published by the Ministry in charge of sports.

In addition, the stadium doors will be open from 11am, two hours before the kick-off of the match. However, minsep calls on supporters to respect the barrier measures against Covid-19, including the wearing of masks.