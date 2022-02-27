CAF Cup: Coton Sport loses to TP Mazembe

Coton Sport de Garoua was beaten (0-1) this afternoon in Lubumbashi against TP Mazembe as part of the 3rd day of the CAF Cup.

After two draws, the flagship club of the north conceded a defeat this Sunday against TP Mazembe. Coton Sport finished this third match of the group stage with the score of 0 goals to 1 goal.

Aboubakar Souleymanou's men were timid in the if not non-existent. During the 90' of play, the possession of the ball was by the Congolese club 75% against 25% for the Cameroonians including a single shot framed. But in the 86', Likonza opened the scoring thanks to a centre at ground level.

At the end of this match, Coton Sport remains third in Group C with 2 points. TP Mazembe meanwhile has 6 points in 3 days and is getting closer to qualifying.