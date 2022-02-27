Women's CAN 2022: Nchout Ajara promises to bring back the trophy

After the qualification of the Indomitable Lionesses to the Women's CAN 2022 in Morocco, striker Nchout Ajara promises to bring back the Cameroon Cup

"More than a collective challenge, it is also personal. Senegal after years has done so, it is our turn to offer the same happiness to our people. The time for walks is over, this trophy will come home this year," the player said on her Tweeter account.

In the last qualifying round for the competition, Gabriel Zabo's girls beat in the first leg 8-0 Gambian women. The return to Bajul ended 1-2 in favor of the Indomitable Lionesses.