CAF Cup: Coton Sport ready to attack TP Mazembe

The Coton Sport de Garoua challenges tomorrow Sunday, February 26, the TP Mazembe as part of the 3rd day of the CAF Cup.

There is no longer any right to make mistakes. After two draws, the champion club of Cameroon must absolutely beat the Congolese TP Mazembe this Sunday. In a pre-match press conference today, the coach of Coton Sport, discussed the strategy to beat his 3rd opponent of the group stage.

"Mazembe just lost and we too will fight and the best will win. It is Mazembe who will offer us the menu of the day. And we will coerce him and then attack him while being careful," said Souleymanou Aboubakar.

At the moment, the are ranked third in Group C with 2 points. The Egyptian club Al-Masry is at the top of the table with 4 points followed by TP Mazembe (3 points).