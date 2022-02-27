C-World 2023-Basketball: Cameroon surprises Rwanda

Cameroon beat Rwanda (57-45) on Saturday night in Dakar in the 2nd game of the second window of the 2023 Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

After a failed first game, the Indomitable Lions pulled themselves together. Against Rwanda last night at the Arena in Dakar, Senegal, they won 57-45. The first quarter was in favor of the Rwandans (12-09). Subsequently, Sacha Giffa's men led the game: 11-8 in the second quarter, a neck and neck in the third (11-12) and in the last quarter, the Cameroonians widened the gap (26-13).

At the end of this meeting, Cameroon is second in Group B behind South Sudan who have 4 points on the clock. The Lions return to the arena tonight to take on the South Sudanese team. A decisive match, because it will determine the qualified nation for the 2023 World Cup to be held from August 25 to September 10 in three countries namely: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines