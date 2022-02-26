Volleyball: Lionesses captain retires internationally

The captain of the national volleyball team, Christelle Tchoudjang Nana, bid farewell this morning to the den.

Volleyball player Christelle Tchoudjang Nana retires internationally. It was on her Facebook account that she announced the news this morning. "It is with a shared sense of sadness and accomplishment that I announce my international retirement," she wrote.

After 14 years in the national team, the player talks about the need to move on. "I feel a real need to free up more time for myself to rest, devote more time to my loved ones and move forward in my projects. Wearing the Cameroon jersey was an honor and a pride for me," admits Christelle Tchoudjang.

At the age of 32, she represented the national colours at major international competitions. With the national team, she participated in the 2014 Women's Volleyball World Championship in Italy. And at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeir. With her teammates, she won the gold medal at the 2017 and 2019 African Volleyball Championships. In 2018, she then participated with her team in the Volleyball World Championship. The following year, she brought back the silver medal from the African Games.