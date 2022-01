The goalkeeper of Ivory Coast is suspended for doping. And will not take part in the match against the players of Nzalang Nacional this Wednesday, January 12.

Ivory Coast loses its goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo. Patrice Beaumelle's players will do without their starting goalkeeper today against Equatorial Guinea. The latter is provisionally suspended for doping. Announcement made yesterday Tuesday by the Ivorian football federation.