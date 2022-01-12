CAN 2021: here is the poster of the day

Tunisia, Mali… major football nations enter the competition for the African Cup of Nations (CAN) this Wednesday, January 12.

Tunisia vs. Mali. It is one of the expected shock matches of this African Cup of Nations. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Omnisport stadium in Limbé. Housed in Pool F, the two Eagles will discuss their first match of the competition.

The second meeting of this day will pit Mauritania against Gambia. The appointment is made in the city of Limbe at 5 p.m. The duel announces beautiful surprises. Each of the two teams in Group F will wet the jersey to hope for a place in the sun.

The end of this first day of the CAN 2021 will end at the Japoma stadium in Douala. Equatorial Guinea will face Ivory Coast. Both teams enter the tournament at 8 p.m. If the Elephants seem more experienced, they will have to give everything to win the first place in the group stage against the players of Nzalang Nacional.